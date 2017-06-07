Get Ready For The 1st Ever Paddleboard Race On Evergreen Lake

By Alan Gionet
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– If you love to paddle board, here is your event: Evergreen Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday a first ever race on Evergreen Lake.
The race is set for July 15 from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.
There will be three age categories, ages 12-17, 18-60 and the senior division.
Competitors will complete loops around the 40 acre lake. Paddleboards will be supplied, personal boards are not allowed.
CBS4 This Morning and reports on a wide variety of issues and “Good Question” stories. He started at CBS4 in 1994. Follow Alan on Twitter @AlanGTV.