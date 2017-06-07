Get Ready For The 1st Ever Paddleboard Race On Evergreen Lake

June 7, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Evergreen Lake, Jefferson County, Paddleboard Race

By Alan Gionet

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– If you love to paddle board, here is your event: Evergreen Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday a first ever race on Evergreen Lake.

The race is set for July 15 from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

evergreen lake paddleboard Get Ready For The 1st Ever Paddleboard Race On Evergreen Lake

(credit: Evergreen Park & Recreation District )

There will be three age categories, ages 12-17, 18-60 and the senior division.

Competitors will complete loops around the 40 acre lake. Paddleboards will be supplied, personal boards are not allowed.

evergreen lake paddleboard3 Get Ready For The 1st Ever Paddleboard Race On Evergreen Lake

(credit: Evergreen Park & Recreation District )

jamie leary paddle boarding2 Get Ready For The 1st Ever Paddleboard Race On Evergreen Lake

CBS4’s Jamie Leary is a paddleboarding fan! (credit: CBS)

CBS4 This Morning and reports on a wide variety of issues and "Good Question" stories. He started at CBS4 in 1994.

