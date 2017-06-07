Trump Defends Tweeting As Valuable Tool

June 7, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is defending his tweeting habit despite complaints from some Republicans that the president’s practice can be a distraction.

That’s the word from Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York who says Trump raised the issue unprompted at a White House dinner Tuesday night with several GOP senators and House members.

Zeldin told reporters that Trump upheld his tweeting.

Zeldin said Wednesday that the president “definitely believes that the tweets are an important, valuable tool to be able to get out his message over and through mediums when there might be another narrative that’s out there that might be a different perspective than what he’s trying to get out.”

gettyimages 681546394 Trump Defends Tweeting As Valuable Tool

President Donald Trump (Photo by Molly Riley-Pool/Getty Images)

Zeldin says Trump “wasn’t like on his heels defensive, but he was talking about it being valuable.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch