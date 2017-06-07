Denny’s Restaurants Shut Down While Employees Taking Orders

June 7, 2017 11:42 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Employees were cooking up breakfast and taking orders at three Denny’s restaurants when they were suddenly shut down.

Restaurants in Colorado Springs, Fountain and Woodland Park were among those locations closed.

All are owned by Abe Imani. The locations were seized by the IRS.

In April, CBS4’s sister station in Colorado Springs reported that Imani’s employees were not getting paid and that their paychecks bounced.

Employees say they knew something was wrong but had no idea the restaurants would be closing.

“Someone will need to hold this man accountable, I think if you’re going to have people that work for you, I think if you’re going to treat these people this way, you’re going to leave them out on the curb like this, I think you should probably get them some notice,” said one Denny’s employee Bradley Mauldin.

Imani did not return calls for comment.

