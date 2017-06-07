Def Leppard Prep ‘Hysteria’ 30th Anniversary Box Set

LONDON (Radio.com) – Def Leppard are releasing a remastered box set of 1987’s Hysteria, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their best-selling record.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been thirty years since the release of Hysteria…..In some respects it really does seem like only yesterday,” says frontman Joe Elliott. “So, to mark this milestone, we wanted to do something very special for our fans and give them the definitive version of the album, one that incorporates all of the memories and milestones that we caught on tape and some of the madness that we got up to on the road. We hope it means as much to you as it does to us.”

“I look back at the whole Hysteria experience with excitement along with fond and tragic memories, adds guitarist Phil Collen. “It was our commercial zenith thanks to Mutt Lange’s insistence that we create an artistic hybrid between hard rock and pop top 40 music using every genre available as an inspiration. It was a rock album that would garner seven hit singles. Mission accomplished.”

The album features the mega hits”Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Animal,” “Love Bites,” “Hysteria,” “Rocket,” and “Armageddon It” and has sold over 30 million copies worldwide.