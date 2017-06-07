Dead & Company Return To Boulder’s Folsom Field This Weekend

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Excitement is building as three of the original members of the Grateful Dead return to Folsom Field this weekend for two Dead & Company shows.
Original Dead drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann plus singer/guitarist Bob Weir founded Dead & Company in 2015 following the successful Fare The Well 50th anniversary concerts of the Grateful Dead. The band also features rocker John Mayer on guitar and vocals, Oteil Burbridge on bass and Jeff Chimenti on keyboards.
The band plays on Friday and Saturday nights at the Colorado Buffaloes football stadium, and tickets are still available through AXS.com.
While Folsom Field was host to many stadium rock concerts in the 1970s and 1980s, rock shows at the stadium are a rarity these days. Dead & Company performed two well-attended shows at the stadium last summer.