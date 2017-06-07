Latest Forecast: Another Day, Another Chance For Strong Or Severe Thunderstorms

June 7, 2017 7:59 AM
Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday will start sunny and dry. But ample moisture streaming into the state will cause another chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The thunderstorm activity is expected to be more widespread than Tuesday but the chance for a storm at any specific location is still less than 50%.

The primary concern with the thunderstorms late Wednesday is a prolonged period of heavy rain thanks to the slow movement of the storms. Localized flooding could occur in some areas. Large hail (up to 1″ in diameter) and gusty damaging wind are secondary concerns.

Most of the storm activity should be east of the metro area by sunset. But thunderstorms could persist well into the night on the Eastern Plains where the chance for severe weather is slightly higher compared to the metro area.

The chance for storms will end everywhere by early Thursday morning. Then Thursday afternoon will include our final chance for stormy weather for at least 3-4 days.

A large ridge of high pressure will move northeast from Arizona to Colorado on Friday causing temperatures to soar into the 90s for Friday and the weekend. It will be the warmest weather in Denver since last September.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

