Colorado Mills Employees Attend Job Fair

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The May 8 hail storm caused such severe damage to the Colorado Mills Mall that the entire mall will remain closed until November, with the exception of Super Target.
The storm aftermath left hundreds of people without jobs.
On Wednesday, several businesses and government entities hosted a job fair to get those people back to work. Part-time workers welcomed the opportunity to explore other options.
“You know, there are at least 1,000 people who all of a sudden are finding jobs at the same time. So all the places I’ve applied to, I guess, just haven’t had the time to email me back and that’s alright. It’s not the most important thing right now but it’s really nice to get face-to-face with some of the people I’ve applied with,” said job applicant Bailey Klinger.
Full-time employees also had the chance to check out resources, including receiving unemployment to finding health insurance.
If you need help, you can call The American Job Center at (303) 271-4700.