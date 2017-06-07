Person Of Interest Identified In Theft Of 37 Braille Signs

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County deputies are hoping someone recognizes a man they want to talk to about dozens of stolen Braille signs from trails.

Around April 22 and May 6, dozens of trail signs designed for the visually impaired were stolen from Genesee Park, near Interstate 70 and exit 253.

The signs were taken from the Beaver Brook Trailhead, located in the 27500 block of Stapleton Drive and the Chavez and Braille Trails.

The 37 Braille Interpretive signs were valued at more than $18,000.

Whoever took the signs went to a lot of trouble to get them off.

“You had to want to; you had to have the right tools,” explained Ranger Dennis Brown of Denver Mountain Parks.

The man seen in the images is a person of interest in the thefts. He was caught on camera at 8 a.m. on May 14 stealing a laminated paper sign that was used as a replacement for one of the stolen signs.

He is described as a white male, 55-65 years old, 160-190 pounds, with white hair but bald on top. He was wearing a blue jacket with white lettering on the left breast, light-colored cargo pants and was carrying a dark-colored backpack.

The man was accompanied by a small black dog that was off-leash.

The materials, while valuable to the park, would have a resell value of only scrap metal.

Additional Information from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office:

If you recognize this individual or have any information about these incidents, please call Investigator Fehringer at (720) 497-7860, the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867); reference case number 17-13308.

