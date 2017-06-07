Animal Adventure Park Welcomes 2 New Babies

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park welcomed twin Patagonian cavies.
The park made the announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday, saying”born in front of hundreds of school and general public visitors.”
The park gained international fame with April the giraffe, as millions watched and waited for her to give birth on a live stream.
Park owner Jordan Patch thanked CBS Denver fans for helping make the live feed go viral.
Patagonian cavies are a relatively large rodent, which are also named Patagonian maras or hares. They are primarily found in Argentina, including the Patagonian region in the southern tip of South America.