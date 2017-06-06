Waterton Canyon Closed This Week For Maintenance

June 6, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: Waterton Canyon, Waterton Canyon Trail

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Waterton Canyon is closed to the public this week for Denver Water’s annual dust mitigation project.

During the project, from June 5 to June 9, neither the parking lot at the canyon’s entrance nor the canyon will be accessible.

Waterton Canyon will reopen at 7 a.m. on June 10.

waterton recovery 7pkg tran Waterton Canyon Closed This Week For Maintenance

Waterton Canyon (credit: CBS)

“Waterton Canyon is an extremely popular recreation destination, and we recognize that the five-day closure is an inconvenience,” said Brandon Ransom, manager of recreation for Denver Water, in a statement. “By taking the time to reduce the dust early in the season, however, we’ll provide a better experience for hikers, bikers and runners throughout the rest of the summer.”

Hikers and bikers on the Colorado Trail should seek alternative access points, which can be found at www.coloradotrail.org/waterton.

