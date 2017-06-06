‘Wallace And Gromit’ Actor Peter Sallis Dies

LONDON (CBS4) – A British actor whose voice is familiar to many died this week.
Peter Sallis voiced the character Wallace in the popular “Wallace & Gromit” movies and TV series. He also starred in the British TV sitcom “Last of the Summer Wine.” He was 96.
Nick Park, creator of the stop-motion animation series, said he only had one choice for who would provide the voice for Wallace: Sallis.
“I feel so grateful and privileged to have known and worked with Peter over so many years,” he said in a statement featured on BBC’s website.
