NASA Shows Off Mars Rover Prototype

June 6, 2017 5:24 PM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBS4) – NASA’s Kennedy Space Center kicked off its “Summer of Mars” promotion showcasing a prototype for a futuristic Mars rover concept vehicle.

Former astronaut Scott Kelly also made an appearance, sharing some of his experiences during his yearlong stay aboard the International Space Station.

Per a press release, Rebecca Shireman, assistant manager of public relations for the Kennedy visitor complex, the “Summer of Mars” program will provide a survey of NASA’s studies of the Red Planet.

“It’s an all-encompassing effort to review the history of our efforts to explore Mars and look ahead to what is being planned,” she said. “We hope this will encourage young people to want to learn more about being a part of the effort to go to Mars.”

The next robotic Mars rover will land on the Red Planet sometime in 2020. That rover will search for signs of past microbial life for a potential return trip to Earth sometime in the future.

The vehicle has an electric motor powered by solar panels and a 700-volt battery. It can separate, with a scouting area in the front and a mobile laboratory in the back.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch