Mug Shot Released For Suspect In Deadly Bar Shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The mug shot of the suspect in a fatal Boulder late-night shooting has been released. Police believe Louis Sebastian and the victim, Chris King, argued over a restaurant bill right before a fight broke out.

Investigators say Sebastian, 33, had been invited to the same party May 28 as the victim, King, 49. Both men were allegedly interested in dating the woman who was throwing the party, and King’s invitation to the party was sent in a text the host says she sent accidentally.

Attendees of the party went to a restaurant just off the Pearl Street Mall afterwards — Bramble & Hare — and when the bill arrived the group was $100 short on the bill. That prompted an argument between Sebastian and King, who went outside the restaurant. That’s when the shooting happened.

The two men came back inside after the violence broke out and the chef, a former Marine, then detained Sebastian and was helped by others as they held him until police arrived. He is being held without bail and is facing first-degree murder charges.

At least one bullet hole could be seen in the front door of the restaurant the day after the shooting.