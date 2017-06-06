Man In I-25 Standoff Is Drug Dealer

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Investigators say a man who was involved in a standoff that temporarily closed Interstate 25 in central Wyoming was a major distributor of methamphetamine and heroin in the Casper area.

9:15 p.m.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports 34-year-old Christopher Eads allegedly traveled to Denver weekly to buy drugs to bring back to Wyoming. He and 25-year-old Santana Grace Keener were arrested in the Casper area over the weekend.

Glenrock residents were asked by law enforcement to stay in their homes and lock their doors late Saturday night, and authorities say officers exchanged fire with at least one of the suspects.

No one was injured.

___

4:30 p.m.

Police have identified a man they say was involved in a standoff that temporarily closed Interstate 25 in central Wyoming.

K2 Radio reports the standoff ended around 2 a.m. Sunday with the arrest of 34-year-old Christopher Eads at a transmission shop in Casper. Police weren’t saying Monday what Eads was charged with and what led to the standoff, and it wasn’t clear if Eads had an attorney.

Traffic signs along I-25 warned of an “armed fugitive” and told motorists not to pick up hitchhikers. Glenrock police asked locals to stay inside and lock their doors Saturday.

Arrested in Glenrock was 25-year-old Santana Grace Keener.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation says the two took part in several crimes including drug violations, robbery, burglary and aggravated assault.

