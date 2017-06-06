Law Helps New Veterinarians, Rural Colorado

June 6, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: John Hickenlooper, Mark Stetter, Rural Veterinarians, State Capitol

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper signed a bill into law that is designed to help animals in Colorado, specifically animals in the rural parts of the state.

The signing is meant to take on the shortage of veterinarians in rural areas where livestock is the livelihood of many.

“There’s so many places in rural Colorado that have been asking for additional veterinarians and we know that the student debt, on average, is about $140,000. This bill helps tremendously with being able to help set up shop for these young veterinarians in rural areas,” said Dr. Mark Stetter, Dean of Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

The new law will help two veterinary medicine graduates a year repay their student loans if they agree to practice for four years in rural Colorado.

