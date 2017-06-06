Voters Submit Ballots On Greenwood Village Development

June 6, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: Development Plan, Greenwood Village, Real Estate

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to submit their ballots for a real estate plan in Greenwood Village.

Voters are being asked if they want to redevelop an area near the Orchard Road Light Rail Station. The area is currently a business park.

Planners want to build homes and stores there. It would include taller building buildings and the homes would be multi-family housing.

Supporters say it’s an opportunity to build a vibrant community, but opponents worry the town’s suburban feel will be damaged by creating too many apartments and tall office buildings.

Voters’ filled in mail-in ballots are due by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

