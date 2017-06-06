Latest Forecast: Late Day T-Storms Likely To Produce Heavy Rain And Maybe Hail

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Moisture streaming into Colorado will cause cause skies to become mostly cloudy by Tuesday afternoon. The increase in moisture will also fuel thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. Storm coverage will be higher than Monday so more neighborhoods will experience storm activity. For the Denver metro area, most of the storms will develop after 4 p.m. although isolated storms are possible earlier in the afternoon.

The main concern with the thunderstorms late Tuesday is heavy rain and localized flooding. They will be moving slowly and therefore could cause an abundance of rain in some areas. A secondary concern is large hail (up to the size of quarters) mainly over the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. Smaller hail may occur farther north including around Denver and Boulder.

The combination of clouds, thunderstorm activity, and light northerly breeze on Tuesday will also keep temperatures at least 10 degrees cooler than Monday. But that won’t be the case for long! High temperatures in the Denver area will return to near 80 degrees on Wednesday followed by upper 80s on Thursday.

Then our first 90° day in more than 8 months will arrive on Friday. In face Friday should be within a couple degrees of the record for June 9 which is 95° set in 2012.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.