Car Slams Into Home, Leaves Big Hole

DENVER (CBS4) – Two people in a Denver home got a rude awakening overnight after a car slammed into their house.
It happened close to midnight in the Montbello neighborhood at 51st and Titan Court. The car plowed down a fence as well as trees and shrubs and left a big hole in a wall of the house.
Denver police officers told CBS4 they were relieved no one was hurt in the home, given the scope of the damage. The driver also wasn’t hurt.
Officers said the driver, who has not been identified, was traveling too fast and was taken into custody on charges of driving while impaired.
So far it’s not clear how extensive the damage to the house is.