Best Activities For Summer Thrill Seekers In Denver

Summer is the best time for thrill seekers. Since the weather is usually nice, there is an abundance of adventure related activities in which a thrill seeker can engage. Soar high above the city, hit the waves of a river, see the scenery from a bird’s eye view or enjoy another adrenaline pumping activity. Thrill seekers can take advantage of these activities all summer long. Make your plans now to get your thrills for the whole season.
Mile Hi Skydiving
229 Airport Road
Hangar 34G
Longmont, CO 80503
(303) 759-3483
www.milehiskydiving.com
Founded in 1995, Mile Hi Skydiving is one of the most well known and established companies in the Denver area. The company has a variety of jump options available for skydivers of all levels, from novices to the most advanced. Those who want the experience can go tandem with a qualified instructor, while experienced skydivers can seek certification. Pricing depends on your experience, starting at $199 for a tandem jump. To address your concerns, visit the frequently asked questions page on the website.
2697 Stanley Road
Idaho Springs, CO 80436
(877) 947-7238
www.raftingcolorado.com
26267 Conifer Road
Conifer, CO 80433
(303) 984-6151
www.denveradventures.com
Denver Adventures offers a variety of zipline tours in Colorado’s gorgeous mountains. You can satisfy your need for speed while taking in breathtaking views on one of these zip lines. Tours can be purchased in four-ride to eight-ride increments, and you will get to enjoy the scenery with a hike on the way up. For those who don’t want to do the zip line, the company also offers hiking, mountain biking and rock climbing tours that will also allow you to partake of the scenery.
5534 Independence Road
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 527-1122
www.milehighgliding.com
Fly over the beautiful state on a glider tour with Mile High Gliding. Based in Boulder, the company offers a breadth of tours that will allow you to explore the scenery from high above. Adventure seekers will love the Mile High tour, which explores the Boulder area from 5,280 feet above. In this tour, the pilot might even do some fun plane maneuvers to make your tour even more breathtaking. Tours are priced based on length of flight and number of passengers, and gliders can accommodate up to two passengers.
1035 Utica Ave.
Boulder, CO 80304
(303) 817-0803
www.peaktopeakparagliding.com
Another way to soar the skies is by paragliding, and Peak to Peak Paragliding offers lessons, so you can learn to paraglide anywhere. The company is based in Boulder and teaches the fundamentals of equipment, paragliding safety and how to pilot a glider. There are plenty of opportunities in the Denver metro area for paragliding, but Peak to Peak Paragliding also offers programs in which students can travel together to paraglide in more exotic locations.
