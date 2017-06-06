Best Activities For Summer Thrill Seekers In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger

Summer is the best time for thrill seekers. Since the weather is usually nice, there is an abundance of adventure related activities in which a thrill seeker can engage. Soar high above the city, hit the waves of a river, see the scenery from a bird’s eye view or enjoy another adrenaline pumping activity. Thrill seekers can take advantage of these activities all summer long. Make your plans now to get your thrills for the whole season.

Mile Hi Skydiving

229 Airport Road

Hangar 34G

Longmont, CO 80503

(303) 759-3483

www.milehiskydiving.com

Founded in 1995, Mile Hi Skydiving is one of the most well known and established companies in the Denver area. The company has a variety of jump options available for skydivers of all levels, from novices to the most advanced. Those who want the experience can go tandem with a qualified instructor, while experienced skydivers can seek certification. Pricing depends on your experience, starting at $199 for a tandem jump. To address your concerns, visit the frequently asked questions page on the website.

Colorado Adventure Center

2697 Stanley Road

Idaho Springs, CO 80436

(877) 947-7238 2697 Stanley RoadIdaho Springs, CO 80436(877) 947-7238

www.raftingcolorado.com

Have some fun in the area’s rivers with a rafting trip courtesy of the Colorado Adventure Center. With two base camps for rafting, there are plenty of options to brave the rapids. The Idaho Springs base camp is only 40 minutes from the city. Colorado Adventure Center offers different rafting trips based on ability level, so beginners can brave the rapids without taking on more than they can handle. Trips range from $80 – $150, and you can book a combo trip in which you can tackle the zip line too.

Denver Adventures

26267 Conifer Road

Conifer, CO 80433

(303) 984-6151

www.denveradventures.com 26267 Conifer RoadConifer, CO 80433(303) 984-6151

Denver Adventures offers a variety of zipline tours in Colorado’s gorgeous mountains. You can satisfy your need for speed while taking in breathtaking views on one of these zip lines. Tours can be purchased in four-ride to eight-ride increments, and you will get to enjoy the scenery with a hike on the way up. For those who don’t want to do the zip line, the company also offers hiking, mountain biking and rock climbing tours that will also allow you to partake of the scenery.

Related: Top Flying Adventures Near Denver

Mile High Gliding

5534 Independence Road

Boulder, CO 80301

(303) 527-1122

www.milehighgliding.com 5534 Independence RoadBoulder, CO 80301(303) 527-1122

Fly over the beautiful state on a glider tour with Mile High Gliding. Based in Boulder, the company offers a breadth of tours that will allow you to explore the scenery from high above. Adventure seekers will love the Mile High tour, which explores the Boulder area from 5,280 feet above. In this tour, the pilot might even do some fun plane maneuvers to make your tour even more breathtaking. Tours are priced based on length of flight and number of passengers, and gliders can accommodate up to two passengers.

Peak to Peak Paragliding

1035 Utica Ave.

Boulder, CO 80304

(303) 817-0803

www.peaktopeakparagliding.com 1035 Utica Ave.Boulder, CO 80304(303) 817-0803

Another way to soar the skies is by paragliding, and Peak to Peak Paragliding offers lessons, so you can learn to paraglide anywhere. The company is based in Boulder and teaches the fundamentals of equipment, paragliding safety and how to pilot a glider. There are plenty of opportunities in the Denver metro area for paragliding, but Peak to Peak Paragliding also offers programs in which students can travel together to paraglide in more exotic locations.

Related: Top Art Classes for Adults in Denver