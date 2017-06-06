Army Blames Pilot Error In 2015 Helicopter Crash In Colorado

DENVER (AP) — The Army blames pilot error for the 2015 crash of a Black Hawk helicopter in Colorado that injured four crew members and destroyed the aircraft.

The finding was released Tuesday in response to an open records request from The Associated Press. The Army had previously released other information about the crash, but not the cause.

The Fort Carson-based UH-60L helicopter crashed on a training flight in September 2015. Officials said the $7 million helicopter was a total loss.

The newly released report says the pilot over-estimated his ability and lost situational awareness, a military term for a wide-ranging perception of conditions. The report ruled out misconduct and negligence.

The pilot’s name wasn’t released, but the report says he was a 35-year-old chief warrant officer 2 and suffered a broken leg.

