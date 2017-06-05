COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos rookie wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Snow Clearing On Mount Evans Road Continues

June 5, 2017 4:02 PM
Filed Under: Mount Evans, Mount Evans Road

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Crews are continuing to clear snow from the road up Mount Evans, one of Colorado’s highest mountains.

mount evans road frame 100 Snow Clearing On Mount Evans Road Continues

Drone4 flew over Mount Evans Road (credit: CBS)

The Colorado Department of Transportation said last Friday they were getting the road clear to Summit Lake and hope to open up the entire road sometime this week.

Mount Evans is 13 miles southwest of Idaho Springs. The 14,271-foot peak is easily visible from Denver.

A spring storm dumped several feet on Mount Evans a couple weeks ago, on top of more than 30 feet of snow already on the roadway.

