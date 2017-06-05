Snow Clearing On Mount Evans Road Continues

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Crews are continuing to clear snow from the road up Mount Evans, one of Colorado’s highest mountains.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said last Friday they were getting the road clear to Summit Lake and hope to open up the entire road sometime this week.
Mount Evans is 13 miles southwest of Idaho Springs. The 14,271-foot peak is easily visible from Denver.
A spring storm dumped several feet on Mount Evans a couple weeks ago, on top of more than 30 feet of snow already on the roadway.
