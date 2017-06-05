Search Scaled Back For 42-Year-Old Who Rammed Deputy’s Car

By Dillon Thomas

FRANKTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies in Douglas County spent their afternoon Sunday searching for a wanted suspect. The search was scaled back Sunday evening after no leads were found.

Deputies say the suspect, an unidentified 42-year-old white male, had three warrants. Two of the warrants for his arrest were felonious.

The search took place north of Franktown, near The Pinery neighborhood. Deputies told CBS4 it started after the suspect rammed a deputy with his truck and then ran away.

“He ran from the police because he was afraid,” said Kimberly Grantham, the suspect’s sister.

Grantham told CBS4 her brother was arrested years ago for stealing a truck. She said he was recently released from jail.

“Everybody is making this out to be a big old deal, and it is unnecessary,” Grantham said.

Deputies established a large search perimeter around the area. They utilized K-9 units and a search helicopter to try to locate the suspect. The search came up empty.

Grantham said although the police responded with a large presence, she believes her brother is not a dangerous man.

“He has never even spanked his dog. He is nothing to be afraid of,” Grantham said. “I leave him home with my children. There is nothing wrong with my brother.”

The deputy who was driving the vehicle that the suspect rammed was not injured.

The suspect was described as a 42-year-old white male. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, jeans and he was barefoot.

