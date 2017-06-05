Man Dives Into Rolling Car While Driver Suffering Seizure

DIXON, Illinois (CBS4) – An Illinois man is being praised for his actions to save a driver from harm Friday afternoon.

Dixon resident Randy Tompkins dove into a moving vehicle as its driver was suffering a seizure.

Dixon Police Department officers first spotted the unidentified driver’s car traveling north through an intersection and ignoning the red light at the traffic signal. The man’s blue car continued slowly into lanes of oncoming traffic.

As police pulled behind the man’s car, a truck backed up to avoid a collision.

“The driver of the truck could see the driver of the car and observed that something looked medically wrong,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

Tompkins opened his truck’s door, ran up to the passenger side of the blue car, and dove inside.

He immediately put the car’s transmission in park.

Officers quickly arrived to the car’s drivers side and called for an ambulance. No update on the driver’s condition was provided.

The police department concluded its Facebook post with, “We want to thank Tompkins for his heroism and for coming to a complete stranger’s aid!”