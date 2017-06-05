Garth Brooks Among The Performers At Just-Announced Colorado Music Hall Of Fame Concert

DENVER (CBS4) – Country music superstar Garth Brooks will be among the performers at a concert that will take place in August to celebrate the induction of three new members of the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.
The “The Rocky Mountain Way” event will honor Dan Fogelberg, Joe Walsh & Barnstorm and Caribou Ranch, who are this years new inductees.
The concert will take place on Sunday, Aug. 13 at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and tickets go on sale Friday at axs.com. The full list of performers announced so far is as follows:
– Garth Brooks
– Amy Grant & Vince Gill
– The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
– Randy Owen of Alabama
– Big Head Todd & the Monsters
– Richie Furay
– Michael Martin Murphey
– Joe Walsh & Barnstorm
“The Rocky Mountain Way” was a hit song by Joe Walsh & Barnstorm in 1973.
LINK: cmhof.org/events/dan-fogelberg-joe-walsh-barnstorm-caribou-ranch-induction/