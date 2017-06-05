COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos rookie wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Broncos’ Will Parks Says He Meant No Harm With Snapchat Dig

June 5, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Snapchat, Will Parks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos backup safety Will Parks says he meant no harm toward quarterback Paxton Lynch when he Snapchatted two video clips of Lynch incompletions last week.

Parks said he only meant to show how well he was playing and how hard the defense was working.

Will Parks (credit: CBS)

Parks met with the media Monday and addressed his social media faux pas as well as his arrest on non-physical domestic violence charges this offseason that came to light last week.

Coach Vance Joseph said he determined Parks’ social media mix-up was meant only to highlight his pass breakups, not errant throws by Lynch, who is trying to unseat incumbent Trevor Siemian for the starting QB job.

So, Joseph didn’t discipline Parks, a second-year pro out of Arizona. Joseph also said the NFL and the courts are handling Parks’ legal situation.

Will Parks’ mugshot (credit: Brighton Police)

Parks could be punished under the league’s personal conduct policy whether or not he’s convicted of the misdemeanor harassment and domestic violence charges involving a former girlfriend that he accused of taking his personal belongings after their breakup.

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

