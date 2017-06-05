Latest Forecast: Warming Trend Continues Monday As Thunderstorm Chances Return

DENVER (CBS4) – The weekend stayed completely dry for most areas along the Front Range. The same will not be true on Monday as a surge of moisture over Colorado brings scattered thunderstorms by late afternoon.
As typically is the case this time of year, the storms will initially develop in the mountains by early afternoon and then drift east over the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas followed by the Eastern Plains. The chance of experiencing a storm in any specific area is 30% to 40% on Monday.
Any thunderstorms that impact the metro area could produce small hail and gusty winds to 40 mph. Larger hail and stronger wind is possible east of the metro area.
Looking ahead to Tuesday, a spring cold front will move across Colorado causing temperature to drop about 10 degrees. The front will also bring an even better chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.
Lower thunderstorms chances arrive on Wednesday followed by mainly sunny, dry and WARM weather on Thursday and Friday.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.