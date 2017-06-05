Ariana Grande’s Mom, Dancing Police Officer Highlight Manchester Concert

MANCHESTER, England (CBS) – Ariana Grande hosted a star-studded concert in Manchester Sunday.
The charity event for victims of May’s terror attack was highlighted by special moments both on and off the stage.
Joan Grande, Ariana’s mom, walked through the crowd thanking and greeting fans who came out in support.
Local police in Manchester also pulled out all the stops to make the 50,000 concertgoers feel safe and welcome. One officer was seen dancing with a group of young fans and their parents.
Two British music stars even ended their long running feud on stage! In 2003, Manchester native Liam Gallagher said Coldplay star Chris Martin looked like, “a geography teacher.”
The two apparently buried the hatchet, teaming up to play “Live Forever,” before ending their duet with a hug.
The event reportedly raised $2.6 million for the terror victims at Ariana Grande’s May 22nd show.