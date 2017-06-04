Peyton Manning Golfs With Pres. Trump

June 4, 2017 3:39 PM
WASHINGTON, DC (CBS4)– Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning hit the links with Pres. Donald Trump on Sunday.

The two-time Super Bowl champion was pictured with Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker in golf attire leaving the White House on Sunday afternoon, although there was no official statement from the Trump administration about his day’s activities.

gettyimages 692284224 Peyton Manning Golfs With Pres. Trump

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 4: Peyton Manning (C) and Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) (R) depart the White House after President Trump returned from an outing at Trump National Golf Club, on June 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery – Pool/Getty Images)

It seems Manning went golfing with Trump at Trump National Golf Club and also visited the White House.

Manning had steered clear of politics throughout his NFL career but recently became public with his support of Trump.

