Peyton Manning Golfs With Pres. Trump

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS4)– Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning hit the links with Pres. Donald Trump on Sunday.
The two-time Super Bowl champion was pictured with Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker in golf attire leaving the White House on Sunday afternoon, although there was no official statement from the Trump administration about his day’s activities.
It seems Manning went golfing with Trump at Trump National Golf Club and also visited the White House.
Manning had steered clear of politics throughout his NFL career but recently became public with his support of Trump.