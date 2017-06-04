Cancer Survivors Honored At Wings Over The Rockies

June 4, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: John Kinvig, Lowry, National Cancer Survivors Day, Wings Over the Rockies

DENVER (CBS4)– National Cancer Survivors Day is Sunday and people attended several events across the country and in Colorado to honor those brave survivors.

Survivors and their families gathered at the Wings Over the Rockies Museum in Lowry on Sunday.

wings over the rockies Cancer Survivors Honored At Wings Over The Rockies

Wings Over the Rockies (credit: CBS)

The day is designed to celebrate life but it’s also about offering support for the newly diagnosed.

John Kinvig and his family attended the event so they could share experiences.

cancer survivors wings bm raw 01 concatenated 145326 frame 3098 Cancer Survivors Honored At Wings Over The Rockies

(credit: CBS)

“I wanted to see the other people and be an encouragement to them. For a lot of people, the chemotherapy and radiation affects them in a bad way and one of the ways is depression, and you know it doesn’t have to be that way,” said Kinvig.

cancer survivor wings 5vo frame 846 Cancer Survivors Honored At Wings Over The Rockies

(credit: CBS)

Kinvig was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and underwent a bone marrow biopsy within a week.

cancer survivor wings 5vo frame 506 Cancer Survivors Honored At Wings Over The Rockies

(credit: CBS)

“I’m not fighting it anymore. I take medication now but I’m cancer free at this point,” said Kinvig.

