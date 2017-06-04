Watch Live: Manchester Benefit Concert

June 4, 2017 11:56 AM
MANCHESTER, England (CBS4)– Ariana Grande has returned to Manchester, England for a benefit concert on Sunday.

Her “One Love Manchester” benefit concert is being broadcast live.

All proceeds from the event will to the victims of the May 22 attack that killed 22 and injured 112 others.

(credit: CBS)

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” Grande said on Twitter, announcing the show. “Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us.”

The benefit concert was planned before the London Bridge and nearby market attack on Saturday that left seven dead and dozens of others injured, some critically.

