7 Killed, Dozens Injured, London Bridge Attackers Shot Dead

LONDON (CBS4)– The public should expect to see increased security measures across London as authorities investigate the latest attack to strike Britain.
London Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said that police are investigating whether others were involved in planning Saturday night’s vehicle and knife attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: Police officers stand guard at the perimeter cordon, following last night’s London terror attack, on June 4, 2017 in London, England. Prime Minister Theresa May has left the election campaign trail to hold a meeting of the emergency response committee, Cobra, this morning following a terror attack in central London on Saturday night. 7 people were killed and at least 48 injured in terror attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market. Three attackers were shot dead by armed police. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Seven people were killed in the attack and dozens more were injured. On Sunday, 21 remained in critical condition.
Rowley says police are confident that the three men fatally shot by officers in the minutes after the assault were the only attackers, but there is “clearly more to do” in the investigation.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: Armed police officers stand guard at the perimeter cordon, following last night’s London terror attack, on June 4, 2017 in London, England. Prime Minister Theresa May has left the election campaign trail to hold a meeting of the emergency response committee, Cobra, this morning following a terror attack in central London on Saturday night. 7 people were killed and at least 48 injured in terror attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market. Three attackers were shot dead by armed police. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Police say the white van the attackers used to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge was rented by one of them.
Security cordons placed around London Bridge will remain indefinitely.