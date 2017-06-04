Latest Forecast: Big Warm Up Before Storm Track Returns

DENVER (CBS4) – On the weather map a strong ridge of high pressure is moving in on the central Rockies. This will bring in dry air and above normal temperatures across the state for a couple days. There is a slight chance in the mountains on Sunday for a few isolated late day showers popping up. But, they should not last too long into the evening.
Monday will be another hot day around the region with a few isolated late day storms. A cold front will be sliding through on Tuesday increasing the chances for afternoon and evening storms across the state. With a chance for afternoon storms through mid-week locking in.
