Latest Forecast: Big Warm Up Before Storm Track Returns

June 4, 2017 6:58 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) –  On the weather map a strong ridge of high pressure is moving in on the central Rockies. This will bring in dry air and above normal temperatures across the state for a couple days. There is a slight chance in the mountains on Sunday for a few isolated late day showers popping up. But, they should not last too long into the evening.

Monday will be another hot day around the region with a few isolated late day storms. A cold front will be sliding through on Tuesday increasing the chances for afternoon and evening storms across the state. With a chance for afternoon storms through mid-week locking in.

5day Latest Forecast: Big Warm Up Before Storm Track Returns

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Big Warm Up Before Storm Track Returns

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch