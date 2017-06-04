Fugitive Pursued And Caught In Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A fugitive wanted on a list of warrants is now in police custody with nearly double the number of alleged infractions to his name.

Corey McDougall, 29, was spotted at 8:40 p.m. Saturday by a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving a vehicle reportedly stolen in Windsor the previous day.

The deputy attempted to pull McDougall’s vehicle over near the intersection of 14th Street and Lincoln Avenue in Loveland. McDougall did not pull over. A pursuit was initiated.

In the area of 6th Street and Madison Avenue, McDougall ran from the vehicle and into an abandoned house.

Additional personnel from LCSO and the Loveland Police Department set up a perimeter around the building and demanded McDougall surrender. McDougall refused.

A SWAT team eventually entered the home with K9s and took McDougall into custody. There were no injuries during the incident.

McDougall was earlier wanted for eight Failure To Appear warrants and was featured May 19th in a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office “Most Wanted” bulletin.

Nine additional charges were leveled upon his arrest, including felony burglary, felony theft, felony drug possession, and felony eluding.