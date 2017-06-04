Woman Arrested After 3-Year-Old Shoots 2-Year-Old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman has been arrested after a 3-year-old shot and critically injured a 2-year-old.
Police in Colorado Springs arrested Monica Abeyta, 30, on suspicion of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.
Officers rushed to the 4300 block of Driftwood Drive at 1:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate the shooting.
Police believe a three-year-old toddler in the home got a hold of a gun, was playing with it, and may have fired at the two-year-old.
“I just don’t want people to put a bad look on her because of what happened,” neighbor to the family Alazia Gray said. “Because that’s not the type of parent she is. She is a very, very loving parent. Her kids are very, very well taken care of.”
Investigators have not released Abeyta’s relationship to the toddlers.