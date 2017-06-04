WATCH LIVE: One Love Manchester Benefit Concert | London Bridge Attack

Woman Arrested After 3-Year-Old Shoots 2-Year-Old

June 4, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Monica Abeyta, Toddler Shot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman has been arrested after a 3-year-old shot and critically injured a 2-year-old.

Police in Colorado Springs arrested Monica Abeyta, 30, on suspicion of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

monica abeyta arrested colo sprgs toddler shot from cspd Woman Arrested After 3 Year Old Shoots 2 Year Old

Monica Abeyta (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

Officers rushed to the 4300 block of Driftwood Drive at 1:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate the shooting.

csprgs toddler shot frame 141 Woman Arrested After 3 Year Old Shoots 2 Year Old

(credit: CBS)

Police believe a three-year-old toddler in the home got a hold of a gun, was playing with it, and may have fired at the two-year-old.

“I just don’t want people to put a bad look on her because of what happened,” neighbor to the family Alazia Gray said. “Because that’s not the type of parent she is. She is a very, very loving parent. Her kids are very, very well taken care of.”

csprgs toddler shot frame 324 Woman Arrested After 3 Year Old Shoots 2 Year Old

(credit: CBS)

Investigators have not released Abeyta’s relationship to the toddlers.

csprgs toddler shot frame 748 Woman Arrested After 3 Year Old Shoots 2 Year Old

(credit: CBS)

