Fire Investigators: Welding Likely Cause Of Massive Fire

June 4, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: Brighton, North Main Street, Tire Shop

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire investigators believe welding is likely the cause of a massive fire in Brighton that destroyed several businesses.

The fire broke out on North Main Street in Brighton on Friday afternoon. Firefighters say multiple flammable materials inside the building, which housed several businesses, caused explosions.

brighton fire 6vo frame 204 Fire Investigators: Welding Likely Cause Of Massive Fire

(credit: CBS)

Fire crews were forced to fight the fire from outside the building. Investigators believe welding at the body shop ignited the fire.

Several nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. All those families were back home by Saturday morning.

brighton fire 2 Fire Investigators: Welding Likely Cause Of Massive Fire

Copter4 flew over the burning building in Brighton (credit: CBS)

The building housed a market, hair salon and auto body shop.

All three businesses were destroyed.

brighton fire 6vo frame 622 Fire Investigators: Welding Likely Cause Of Massive Fire

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch