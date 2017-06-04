Fire Investigators: Welding Likely Cause Of Massive Fire

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire investigators believe welding is likely the cause of a massive fire in Brighton that destroyed several businesses.
The fire broke out on North Main Street in Brighton on Friday afternoon. Firefighters say multiple flammable materials inside the building, which housed several businesses, caused explosions.
Fire crews were forced to fight the fire from outside the building. Investigators believe welding at the body shop ignited the fire.
Several nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. All those families were back home by Saturday morning.
The building housed a market, hair salon and auto body shop.
All three businesses were destroyed.