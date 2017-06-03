Witnesses: Hit & Run Driver Intentionally Ran Down Victim

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Thornton are searching for a man wanted in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian that witnesses said looked intentional.
Officers rushed to the area of W. 88th Avenue and Conifer Road just before 8 p.m. on May 27 on reports of an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
When they arrived, they found one man lying in the roadway suffering from severe injuries. He was rushed to the hospital.
The driver did not remain on scene and police issued a warrant for the suspect driver, Justin Max Tafoya, 22.
The vehicle was located a short time later.
According to witness accounts, Tafoya intentionally ran down the victim, who has yet to be identified by police.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.