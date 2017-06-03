Hundreds Hit The Streets For ‘March For Truth’

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Critics of Pres. Donald Trump marched in more than 150 cities across the U.S. on Saturday, including Denver.

An estimated 500 people turned out for Denver’s “March for Truth” rally in Commons Park.

“I’m standing up for what I believe in,” said Jeanette Martin, and independent voter. “If you don’t stand up for finding out the truth, we’re never going to know if (collusion) happened. And our grandchildren may be living under a regime a lot like Hitler for all we know.”

Speakers took to the podium demanding an independent investigation into Pres. Trump’s alleged Russian ties and the release of his tax returns.

“He’s probably violated the emoluments clause six ways of sundown,” said Rep. Joseph Salazar, a Democrat representing Thornton. “And so, as Americans, we owe the government to be truthful with us. We owe this president to be truthful with us, and that’s what we’re here for.”

Rudy Gonzales, a Denver native, was asking for transparency in federal leadership.

“If this is going to be a fight, then you fight it ’til the end,” Gonzales said.

Others, however, feel that the fight is merely a distraction from dwindling Democratic support.

“I think that these things are red herrings,” said Jeff Hays, Chairman of the Colorado Republican Party. “They are upset because they lost… So, I think this is a symptom of frustration and desperation. I don’t think it has much at all to do with what Donald Trump has or hasn’t done other than he won.”

Salazar disagrees with that explanation.

“As we peel away the layers of this onion, we’re realizing how stinky this administration is,” Salazar added.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.