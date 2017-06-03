Latest Forecast: Lots Of Summer Sun

June 3, 2017 8:26 AM
By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – In the wake of the super soaking thunderstorms of Friday high pressure is moving in for the first weekend of June. This will dry things out and warm the state up big time.

Lots of us really need a dry change. Especially in extreme eastern Colorado. Friday’s thunderstorms dropped 3 to 6 inches of rain near the Burlington area! As a result there is a Flash Flood Warning for that area through noon on Saturday.

There is a small chance for a few isolated showers over the central mountains and southeastern plains for both Saturday and Sunday. But, overall most of the state will stay dry and warm this weekend.

Monday will be hot but, there will be a chance for a few late day storms. A better chance for rain arrives on Tuesday afternoon over the Front Range

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

