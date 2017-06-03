Firefighters Find Body In Apartment

By Dillon Thomas
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters found a body inside an apartment after responding to a fire.
Poudre Fire Authority emergency responders are investigating a fire at an apartment complex located on southeast of the Colorado State University campus.
The fire was called in Saturday afternoon, at 525 E. Drake Road.
Fort Collins Police confirmed a body was found inside the unit.
Police say they responded to the fire, but were leaving the primary investigation to the fire department until further notice. Police said the investigation was not considered criminal upon first response.
However, a spokesperson for the department said police could take over the investigation, if suspicious evidence was found.
