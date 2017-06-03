Firefighters Find Body In Apartment

June 3, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Body Found, East Drake Road, Fort Collins, Poudre Fire Authority, Whispering Pines

By Dillon Thomas
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters found a body inside an apartment after responding to a fire.

Poudre Fire Authority emergency responders are investigating a fire at an apartment complex located on southeast of the Colorado State University campus.

The fire was called in Saturday afternoon, at 525 E. Drake Road.

Fort Collins Police confirmed a body was found inside the unit.

Police say they responded to the fire, but were leaving the primary investigation to the fire department until further notice. Police said the investigation was not considered criminal upon first response.

However, a spokesperson for the department said police could take over the investigation, if suspicious evidence was found.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch