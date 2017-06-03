Desmond, Rockies Slam Padres 10-1, Stop San Diego Streak

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit his 14th homer, Ian Desmond added a grand slam and the Colorado Rockies beat San Diego 10-1 Saturday to stop the Padres’ season-high, five-game winning streak.

Tyler Chatwood (5-7) rebounded from his worst start of the season, allowing four hits over eight innings with eight strikeouts and one walk. Chatwood also had a pair of hits as the Rockies won for just the second time in six games. Jordan Lyles pitched a perfect the ninth.

In his previous outing, Chatwood gave up six runs over 4 1/3 innings in a loss to Seattle.

Former-Rockie Jhoulys Chacin (4-5) allowed four runs — three earned — and six hits in five innings, losing for the first time this year in five starts at home. The Padres had been on their longest winning streak since August 2015; they have not won six straight since June 2013.

Gerardo Parra hit an RBI single in the fourth after Carlos Gonzalez reached on a one-out popup to shallow right that second baseman Yangervis Solarte allowed to fall for an error.

DJ LeMahieu, who had three hits, hit an RBI single in the fifth and scored on Arenado’s two-run homer into the second deck in left.

Austin Hedges homered to cut the deficit to 4-1 in the sixth, and Desmond broke open the game in the seventh with his slam off Jose Torres.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (bruised right thumb) was sore after being struck by a batted ball in Friday’s game. He’s not expected to miss his next start. … RHP Jon Gray (fractured left foot) pitched on the side. … C Ryan Hanigan (sprained ankle) is likely to be available on Sunday.

Padres: RHP Trevor Cahill (right shoulder strain) has begun a throwing program. … OF Manuel Margot (strained right calf) has started running on flat ground.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jeff Hoffman is to be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and start Sunday in place of LHP Tyler Anderson, who is hurt.

Padres: RHP Jarred Cosart (0-1) starts for San Diego. He has walked 16 in 20 innings.

By JAY PARIS, Associated Press

