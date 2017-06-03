Cause Of Massive Fire Still Unknown

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters returned to the scene of a massive fire on Saturday to investigate what ignited the blaze in Brighton that destroyed several businesses.
The fire broke out on North Main Street in Brighton on Friday afternoon. Firefighters say multiple flammable materials inside the building, which housed several businesses, caused explosions.
Fire crews were forced to fight the fire from outside the building. They stayed on scene overnight to put out hot spots on the still-smoldering building.
Several nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. All those families returned home.
The building housed a market, hair salon and auto body shop.
Investigators say the auto body shop it the focus of their investigation.