Broncos Safety Parks Could Face Suspension From NFL Over Arrest

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos backup safety Will Parks could face a suspension from the NFL following a domestic violence arrest earlier this offseason.
Parks, 22, is scheduled to appear in Adams County court on June 30. He faces misdemeanor harassment and non-physical domestic violence charges involving a former girlfriend.
Reports indicate Parks’ ex-girlfriend told authorities he made threatening phone calls to her, which he denies.
In a statement, the Broncos said the team was informed of the situation shortly after Parks’ arrest March 31, which they “promptly reported to the league office and we are continuing to monitor this matter.”
Parks could be punished under the league’s personal conduct policy whether or not he’s convicted.
Parks’ legal matter came to light the same week he drew criticism for posting video from team practices on his Snapchat account. The video shows two incompletions by Paxton Lynch, the Broncos’ 2016 first-round draft pick.
Parks was a sixth-round draft pick last year out of Arizona who played in all 16 games his rookie season, collecting 17 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups. His biggest play was returning a blocked extra point for two points in the Broncos’ 25-23 win at New Orleans.
