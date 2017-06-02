Thieves Cause Tens Of Thousands In Damage, All For 5 Bottles Of Liquor

By Jamie Leary

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police are looking for suspects involved in an early morning smash-and-grab robbery at a liquor store.

The owner of Big D’s Liquor off Kipling Street and West Colfax Avenue says it’s just one of many crimes that have taken place in that neighborhood recently.

The robbery took place at 3:26 a.m. on Thursday. Surveillance video Big D’s shared with CBS4 shows the brazen thieves driving what appears to be a light colored Dodge Caravan through the front doors.

“I couldn’t believe what I saw, that somebody would back a car into the store front,” said owner Jim Burrell.

Burrell said the thieves stole only four bottles of rum and a bottle of tequila from the shelves, but the damage done to the front of the store could wind up costing $30,000.

“When people come by at three in the morning and do the damage that they’ve done, it’s very impactive. You feel violated,” Burrell said.

Lakewood police say they have noticed a general rise in smash and grabs where cars have been used to do the smashing.

Big D’s was also robbed last October, and Burrell installed metal fencing to prevent it from happening again. Now, he thinks will have to step up his security even more.

“Next I’ll put up concrete barriers up front, unfortunately. I’m trying to keep the storefront attractive, but I don’t know, maybe I’ll even have to put a bedroom in the back and change my thinking,” he said.

Police described one of the suspects as a young Hispanic male not taller than 5-foot-5. He was wearing a purple hoodie and white shoes.

The van the suspects were in is believed to be an older, light colored Dodge Caravan with temporary tags and a for sale sign in the back left corner of the window.

Anyone with more information about the investigation is asked to call Lakewood police.

