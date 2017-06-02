New Law Permits Self-Driving Cars In Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Self-driving cars will soon be a reality in Colorado.

Gov. John Hickenlooper on Thursday signed bill into law that allows the new technology.

Autonomous vehicles cars can now be tested in the state as long as they follow the rules of the road and get special permission to operate from the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

General Motors officials say the technology will make everyone safer. They showed off a self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EV in Greenwood Village for the bill signing.

“Frankly, self driving vehicles have the promise to remove human error,” said GM spokesman Harry Lightsey. “They don’t get distracted when they’re driving. They don’t drive when they’re impaired, they don’t get behind the wheel when they shouldn’t.”

Industry experts say auto makers will start rolling out millions of driverless cars in the next five years.

