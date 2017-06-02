Road Destroyed In 2013 Flooding Reopens To Traffic

June 2, 2017 6:47 AM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Broomfield, Dillon Road, Lafayette, September Flooding

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Repairs on a road in a small section of the northwest Denver metro area that was devastated by the big floods of September 2013 have been completed.

dillon road Road Destroyed In 2013 Flooding Reopens To Traffic

(credit: CBS)

The area of Dillon Road which crosses over Rock Creek just east of Highway 287 near the border between Lafayette and Broomfield has been reopened to traffic. It now has a new culvert and multi-use path which passes underneath it.

The road was washed out when floodwaters swelled up in the creek in violent fashion.

Several drivers who didn’t realize the road had been damaged plunged into the water, with some vehicles flipping upside down.

water rescue Road Destroyed In 2013 Flooding Reopens To Traffic

Crews approach submerged cars next to the flooded Dillon Road in September 2013. (credit: CBS)

Multiple ambulances, fire trucks and first-responders in water-rescue suits rescued people from the cars.

PHOTO GALLERY: Rescuers Save Drivers In Boulder County

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch