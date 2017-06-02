Road Destroyed In 2013 Flooding Reopens To Traffic

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Repairs on a road in a small section of the northwest Denver metro area that was devastated by the big floods of September 2013 have been completed.
The area of Dillon Road which crosses over Rock Creek just east of Highway 287 near the border between Lafayette and Broomfield has been reopened to traffic. It now has a new culvert and multi-use path which passes underneath it.
The road was washed out when floodwaters swelled up in the creek in violent fashion.
Several drivers who didn’t realize the road had been damaged plunged into the water, with some vehicles flipping upside down.
Multiple ambulances, fire trucks and first-responders in water-rescue suits rescued people from the cars.
