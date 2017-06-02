Latest Forecast: Surge In Moisture Brings High Humidity And Numerous T-Storms

DENVER (CBS4) – For Colorado standards, Friday will be a humid day thanks a influx of moisture. The moist air will fuel numerous thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Most of the morning will be dry.
The thunderstorms will initially develop in the mountains and then move east over the Front Range urban corridor followed by the Eastern Plains by Friday evening.
The upper-level weather system responsible for the thunderstorms will move very slowly across the state. And therefore the thunderstorms are expected to be moving relatively slowly. The result could be prolonged period of heavy rain in some areas and even some flooding. Small hail and wind gusts to 50 mph are also possible with thunderstorms along the I-25 corridor Friday afternoon.
Areas farther east (mainly east of Fort Morgan and Limon) may also experience severe thunderstorms. The concerns are hail up to one inch in diameter, wind gusts to 60 mph, and maybe a brief weak tornado.
Improving weather will arrive late Friday night and continue through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will include sunny skies and warm temperatures. The mountains have a small chance for seeing weekend storms mainly on Sunday.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.