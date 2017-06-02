Tomac Returns To The Track With Winning On His Mind

By Mark Haas

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– “If you’re not first, you’re last.” – Ricky Bobby

It’s a motto that Pro Motocross rider Eli Tomac seems to live by.

“One thing is for sure, I don’t like getting second,” says Tomac. “If I get second there is nothing satisfying about that.

The 24-year-old from Cortez, Colorado, is one of the top motocross riders in the nation, and is considered the favorite to win his first points title this season.

“My mentality is to always attack the track, to be the guy picking my own lines and always be charging hard,” says Tomac.

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series is in Colorado this weekend, where two years ago Tomac arrived having swept the first two races of the year, but then disaster struck at Thunder Valley.

“Everything was going the right direction and in the blink of an eye it can end,” says Tomac.

Tomac crashed while leading the second race of the day, injuring both shoulders and ending his season.

“When it first happened there was a lot of anger,” says Tomac. “It was frustrating.”

But while Tomac says having to sit out the rest of the year was difficult, it did remind him why he races.

“You have to enjoy the good days and appreciate it when you have good health, because it can end in a hurry,” says Tomac.

Tomac would return to form in 2016, finishing second overall in the points standings, and this weekend would love to get his first win at Thunder Valley.

“It would be great to win in Colorado because I live here and train here and this really is my home.”

Thunder Valley is in Lakewood on Saturday, June 3.

