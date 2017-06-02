Fake Plastic Surgeon Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison

DENVER (CBS4) – A surgical assistant posing as a cosmetic surgeon in Denver, who previously pleaded guilty to felony charges, was sentenced to six years in prison on Friday.
Carlos Hernandez Fernandez, 37, pleaded guilty to second degree assault and criminal impersonation, both felony charges, along with unauthorized practice of physician, a misdemeanor, in April.
In a plea deal with prosecutors, Hernandez Fernandez agreed to pay $189,000 in restitution to the dozens of victims on whom he illegally operated.
The charges to which he pleaded guilty were just three of the 126 counts with which he had been charged. Prosecutors will dismiss the remaining counts.
“No comment,” Hernandez Fernandez said to a reporter in Spanish as he walked out of the courtroom after his plea hearing in April.
Under his plea agreement, six years is the maximum time Hernandez Fernandez could spend in prison. Prison time will be followed by six years of probation.
The sentencing on Friday is also his deadline to pay the court-ordered restitution that will split among his 37 known victims. Hernandez Fernandez told the judge he does not have the money.