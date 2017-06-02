Homes Evacuated When Fire Spreads From Burning Building

June 2, 2017 5:07 PM
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Some homes were evacuated in Brighton after flames from a building that caught fire started to spread. Explosions from the burning building are likely exploding tires.

The fire stared just after 4 p.m. Friday at a commercial building in the 300 block of North Main Street in Brighton.

(credit: Brighton Fire Dept.)

Thick black smoke billowed from the building. Main Street was closed north of Bridge. Residents have been advised to stay away from the area.

Firefighters started evacuating nearby homes.

(credit: Brighton Fire Dept.)

It is unclear what caused the fire. One person was trapped inside but that person was able to get out before firefighters arrived.

The explosions are likely exploding tires.

