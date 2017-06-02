Self-Defense Instructor Accused Of Killing Woman

CLIFTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A self-defense instructor is accused of killing a woman in Clifton.
Court documents from the town outside Grand Junction show Aleksandr Kolpakov was acting erratically before and after the shooting.
The Grand Junction Sentinel reports he and the victim, Heather Anable, lived together in a fourplex.
Neighbors told deputies they heard the suspect telling another woman on the phone that he was poisoned. Later, they heard gunshots.
Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies found Anable shot multiple times in her neck and torso.