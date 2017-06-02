Self-Defense Instructor Accused Of Killing Woman

June 2, 2017 6:23 AM
Filed Under: Aleksandr Kolpakov, Clifton, Grand Junction, Heather Leigh Anable, Mesa County, Western Slope

CLIFTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A self-defense instructor is accused of killing a woman in Clifton.

Court documents from the town outside Grand Junction show Aleksandr Kolpakov was acting erratically before and after the shooting.

aleksandr kolpakov Self Defense Instructor Accused Of Killing Woman

Aleksandr Kolpakov (credit: Mesa County)

The Grand Junction Sentinel reports he and the victim, Heather Anable, lived together in a fourplex.

Neighbors told deputies they heard the suspect telling another woman on the phone that he was poisoned. Later, they heard gunshots.

Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies found Anable shot multiple times in her neck and torso.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch